Quality of life | Alpha 1.3.5

Building Hammer Rotate Function

Building hammers can now rotate building blocks that can be rotated (wooden foundations & floors, stairs).

Resource Destruction Effects

This is still a work in progress, but there are now effects that play when resources are destroyed. Right now it's the same effect across all the resources, but in the future they will be unique to each.

Wall Signs

There were signs that could be paced on the ground, I have now added signs that can be placed on the wall.

Small Changes/Bug Fixes

Fixed multiplayer crash caused by monsters running server side logic on the client.

Fixed servers creating new world on launch.

Made AI sound effects play attached.

Whats Next

Here is a list of some of my planned upcoming features. Let me know which ones you would like to see sooner than others, that will help me prioritize them.

Creative Mode

Structures

Maps

More Weapons

Character Customization

Steam Workshop Integration

Community Spotlight

Nelsinfinity has put out two videos on Wild Omission, check them out!





Want to be featured here? Produce content related to Wild Omission, and send it to me in the discord server. I will showcase any content I find interesting.

