- Attempted to fix bug where screen freezes but sound continues
- Fixed an issue where questions would be bugged after leaving Review Tower the first time.
- Fixed issues with input mode in Katakana city.
- Added a visual arrow as some screens could not see choice they were selecting.
- Fixed an issue where Review Tower streak would always be 1.
- Fixed issue where Review Tower would boot you out the first time using it.
- Various other bugs pointed out by testers also fixed.
Nihongo Quest N5 Playtest update for 16 February 2024
Nihongo Quest 0.9.2.1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
