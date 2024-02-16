 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Nihongo Quest N5 Playtest update for 16 February 2024

Nihongo Quest 0.9.2.1

Share · View all patches · Build 13472268 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Attempted to fix bug where screen freezes but sound continues
  • Fixed an issue where questions would be bugged after leaving Review Tower the first time.
  • Fixed issues with input mode in Katakana city.
  • Added a visual arrow as some screens could not see choice they were selecting.
  • Fixed an issue where Review Tower streak would always be 1.
  • Fixed issue where Review Tower would boot you out the first time using it.
  • Various other bugs pointed out by testers also fixed.

Changed files in this update

Windows Nihongo Quest N5 Playtest Content Depot 1759671
  • Loading history…
Linux Nihongo Quest N5 Playtest Depot Depot 1759672
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 1759673
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link