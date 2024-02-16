 Skip to content

BlazBlue Entropy Effect update for 16 February 2024

Update Announcement for Feb. 15th : Mechanism Optimization & Bug Fixes

Patchnotes via Steam Community

# Optimizations
  • Changed the input method for the Hakumen's Potential "Kokuujin: Shippu" from [Ground] hold Skill to [Ground] ↑ + Hold Skill.
  • Removed the brief invincibility effect when plunging on the ground with Es's Potential Type:Slasher "Gawain"
# Bug Fixes
  • Fixed an issue where the Mai's Potential "Thousand Spears" could not deal damage.
  • Fixed an issue when Mai has the Potential "Moon Blossom" and the "Jump" which allows you to jump thrice, could not activate "Moon Blossom" on the third jump.
  • Fixed the issues when activating the enhanced effect of the Hibiki's Potential "Staggering Cuts".
  • Fixed issues where achievements "My Lucky Day" and "Better Luck Next Time" could not be completed.
  • Fixed matchmaking issues in Battlefield of Entropy.

