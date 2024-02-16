 Skip to content

SVSV Playtest update for 16 February 2024

Feb 15th, 2024 Update2

-Reduced levelup selection background effect's transparency
-Increased character base movement speed by 0.2(about 10%)
-Overall increased monster base movement speed by 0.1
-Added guide text for windowed/full screen switch

