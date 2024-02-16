Modes Update

This update has been in the works for a very long time. It consists of two new game modes, new guns, new characters and a Katana. The monsters of Halloween mode have returned in the new "Cursed" mode; You are trapped on an island where night is eternal, fight different waves of monsters as the moon changes and defeat three new bosses to escape. Hone your skills in boss fights in the new "Boss Rush" mode; Enter a battle arena where the walls are always shifting and you must make difficult choices which lead to unique fast paced combat. The new XM-SPEAR offers a new high tier weapon that has bullets that travel at a faster rate, but a smaller magazine; In addition a "new" automatic AK-47 has been added, with the existing burst fire AK-47 being renamed to AKM. Beating the side modes give you fun achievements to show off, but we wanted there to be more of a reward; There are now four new characters, each can be unlocked by beating/reaching a certain point in the four side game modes. There's also now a Katana, its powerful and hidden somewhere, find it.



New characters:

The Champion

Unlocked by reaching wave 30 in Gladiator mode. Increases the rate of fire of most guns.

The Sentinel

Unlocked by surviving 120 seconds in Eclipse mode. Increases your max armor cap by 6.

The Monger

Unlocked by beating Cursed mode. Spirits rise from the dead to assist you.

The Conqueror

Unlocked by beating Boss Rush mode. All bullets are explosive and explosions don't damage you.

Changes and additions:

AK-47 renamed to AKM

Automatic AK-47 added

XM-SPEAR added

Katana added

Champion character added

Sentinel character added

Monger character added

Conqueror character added

Extra armor bar added for use with Sentinel character

Fire grenades now just create fire and no explosion

Bug fixes

Store guards now aggro against the Monster

ESC key press crash bug fixed

Other notes:

There is a new trailer for the game now on the store page which shows some of the new content in action.