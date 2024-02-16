 Skip to content

X Invader update for 16 February 2024

X Invader First Closed Beta Test Guide - Additional Urgent Notice!

There was an error with the beta test access code, so we have sent a new email.
We ask those participating in the Closed Beta Test to please check.

We apologize for any confusion caused.

