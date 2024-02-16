 Skip to content

Unnamed Space Idle update for 16 February 2024

Version 0.51.5.4

Share · View all patches · Build 13471691 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Stats & Info panel missing upgrade notifier made smarter
  • Normalized order of some late game resources in displays
  • Clarified the Crew warning for negative impact of a stat
  • Slightly improved the core autobuy behavior
  • Research Data Cores now reset on retrofit starting from R3
  • Fixed tracking of your reinforce number
  • Updated the default backup save name to include reinforce number when relevant
  • Completing a warp after unlocking the massive warp drive now counts for 200 warp completions towards the achievement
  • Added a display of estimated time to hit a new high level on crew stats

