- Stats & Info panel missing upgrade notifier made smarter
- Normalized order of some late game resources in displays
- Clarified the Crew warning for negative impact of a stat
- Slightly improved the core autobuy behavior
- Research Data Cores now reset on retrofit starting from R3
- Fixed tracking of your reinforce number
- Updated the default backup save name to include reinforce number when relevant
- Completing a warp after unlocking the massive warp drive now counts for 200 warp completions towards the achievement
- Added a display of estimated time to hit a new high level on crew stats
Unnamed Space Idle update for 16 February 2024
Version 0.51.5.4
Patchnotes via Steam Community
