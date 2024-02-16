 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Islands of Insight update for 16 February 2024

Islands of Insight | Tag Removal (Online Co-op)

Share · View all patches · Build 13471651 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We've heard your feedback that the "Online Co-op" tag doesn't accurately reflect our shared world experience, so we have decided to remove it from our Steam page to avoid further confusion. We originally added this tag because it was the closest available tag to describe the ability to interact with and offer guidance to other players in-game, but we do understand it may set an expectation that the game, in its current iteration, doesn’t align with. Thank you for taking the time to voice your feedback, and we welcome you to continue doing so.

The IOI Team

Changed files in this update

Depot 2071501
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link