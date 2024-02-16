Islands of Insight | Tag Removal (Online Co-op)

We've heard your feedback that the "Online Co-op" tag doesn't accurately reflect our shared world experience, so we have decided to remove it from our Steam page to avoid further confusion. We originally added this tag because it was the closest available tag to describe the ability to interact with and offer guidance to other players in-game, but we do understand it may set an expectation that the game, in its current iteration, doesn’t align with. Thank you for taking the time to voice your feedback, and we welcome you to continue doing so.

The IOI Team