Update v1.12

Added : Can now skip intro.

Added : Can now buy spears from Nev if you haven’t beat him in darts.

Added : Preferred Contractor achievement.

Added : Add Camel locations for contracts on map.

Changed : Health now regenerates in Hunter mode (Though much slower than in Normal mode).

Changed : Critters are less likely to bother while viewing the Contracts board.

Changed : Changes to Emu Wars job.

Changed : Increased player speed when sprinting.

Changed : A property has been relocated.

Changed : New Tasmanian Devil model.

Fixed : Issue when knocked down while riding an animal.

Visual / Audio tweaks.

NOTE : This update is a bit larger than normal as it contains work done on the new Tasmania area. This is work in progress and is not currently accessible.

All feedback welcome and please report any issues in the Bugs section.