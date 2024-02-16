v0.8.1 Hotfix Announcement

Share · View all patches · Build 13471462 · Last edited 16 February 2024 – 02:09:15 UTC by Wendy

Hello Invaders!

A hotfix has been implemented for bug fixes. Please refer to the details below.

■ Patch Notes:

1) Bug Fixes

Fixed an error in avatar unlock output

※ If you encounter any gameplay-related issues after the update,

please perform a file integrity check first.

■ Guide for File Integrity Check:

https://help.steampowered.com/faqs/view/0C48-FCBD-DA71-93EB

If you encounter any problems during gameplay,

please report to our Discord for quick assistance.

X Invader Discord:

https://discord.gg/Jz6DnKKBke

We are always thankful to everyone who plays X Invader.

Have a fun gameplay experience!