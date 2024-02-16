v0.8.1 Hotfix Announcement

Hello Invaders!
A hotfix has been implemented for bug fixes. Please refer to the details below.
■ Update Version: V0.8.1
■ Patch Notes:
1) Bug Fixes
Fixed an error in avatar unlock output
※ If you encounter any gameplay-related issues after the update,
please perform a file integrity check first.
■ Guide for File Integrity Check:
https://help.steampowered.com/faqs/view/0C48-FCBD-DA71-93EB
If you encounter any problems during gameplay,
please report to our Discord for quick assistance.
X Invader Discord:
https://discord.gg/Jz6DnKKBke
We are always thankful to everyone who plays X Invader.
Have a fun gameplay experience!
Changed files in this update