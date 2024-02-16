Extreme Evolution: Drive to Divinity 1.07 "Home" & "Mod"

New features Home and Mod! Unlocked in the pause menu (along the "Eye" row) at 100 and 10 § respectively.
- Performance improvements, notably on spawning objects such as on some Earth levels.
- New "Mod" mode allows a variety of graphical customizations! This includes saturation overriding, post processing override, post process randomization, and a new "off" option.
- New "Home" mode is a type of trophy room which will fill in as your progress.
Now, with Mod and Home, there are 3 meta-menus that unlock at 1, 10 and 100§!
Combining Mod with the Sharp Style and Simplified Backgrounds options from the Options menu allows even more visual styles.
Changed files in this update