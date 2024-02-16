Extreme Evolution: Drive to Divinity 1.07 "Home" & "Mod"

New features Home and Mod! Unlocked in the pause menu (along the "Eye" row) at 100 and 10 § respectively.



Performance improvements, notably on spawning objects such as on some Earth levels.

New "Mod" mode allows a variety of graphical customizations! This includes saturation overriding, post processing override, post process randomization, and a new "off" option.

New "Home" mode is a type of trophy room which will fill in as your progress.

Now, with Mod and Home, there are 3 meta-menus that unlock at 1, 10 and 100§!

Combining Mod with the Sharp Style and Simplified Backgrounds options from the Options menu allows even more visual styles.