New Year Patch 4 - Ragdoll Explosion Containment

A small patch to fix the glitch which caused ragdolls to violently explode everywhere, along with some other fixes raised by people in discord. If you're still running into any annoying bugs, let me know the details in the comments.
I have started work on the next content update now, and will be revealing the next new level on stream on the 24th. Check the discord for info on that. There is no estimated release date yet, because I'm still deciding what will be included.
- Fixed ragdolls glitching wildly in multiplayer when they collide with thrown objects or when players run into them
- Fixed non VR bug where everything becomes uninteractable after grabbing something and climbing at the same time
- Fixed VR players not being able to fit through attic windows
- Fixed VR body reenabling itself even when disabled on game start
- Fixed bug where the escape key could be rebound, causing players to get stuck in menus
- Added version checking to multiplayer to prevent bugs when updates are released
Changed files in this update