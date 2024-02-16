New Year Patch 4 - Ragdoll Explosion Containment

A small patch to fix the glitch which caused ragdolls to violently explode everywhere, along with some other fixes raised by people in discord. If you're still running into any annoying bugs, let me know the details in the comments.

I have started work on the next content update now, and will be revealing the next new level on stream on the 24th. Check the discord for info on that. There is no estimated release date yet, because I'm still deciding what will be included.