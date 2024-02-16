 Skip to content

Battlemon update for 16 February 2024

Battlemon Open Beta V1.0.85

Last edited by Wendy

  • Fixed achievement bugs
  • Shift can now die when at max stress fixed
  • Shift graphical issues fixed
  • You can no longer jump with the mouse
  • You can now tech by pressing G right when youre about to hit a wall
  • You now bounce off walls
  • Shift phase 2 HP decreased (75-->140)
  • Shift can no longer move in his 2nd phase when using normal side attack
  • Brainiac phase 2 can no longer SAVE the player's ULT charge
  • Performance issues somewhat fixed

