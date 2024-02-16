Battlemon Open Beta V1.0.85
- Fixed achievement bugs
- Shift can now die when at max stress fixed
- Shift graphical issues fixed
- You can no longer jump with the mouse
- You can now tech by pressing G right when youre about to hit a wall
- You now bounce off walls
- Shift phase 2 HP decreased (75-->140)
- Shift can no longer move in his 2nd phase when using normal side attack
- Brainiac phase 2 can no longer SAVE the player's ULT charge
- Performance issues somewhat fixed
