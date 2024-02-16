A Shell of a Good Time!

Added New Playable Creature: Archelon!

The Archelon is a new playable creature that has been added to Beasts of Bermuda! It is a large, aquatic prehistoric sea turtle with a diet consisting of eating plants and fish. It has a playstyle geared towards defensive gameplay and is balanced around living in an environment filled with large, threatening, aquatic predators. It has numerous mechanics and ways it can survive in these treacherous waters!

Moves and Abilities

+Its Left Mouse Button, when clicked, does a simple, standard bite, inflicting moderate damage for a small amount of Ability Power

+The Archelon can hold the Left Mouse Button down while in water or on land to charge its bite. The longer the Left Mouse Button is held down, the more damage the bite will deal. This can be held up to 3 seconds and will deal up to 4.2x its base damage when the bite hits.

-While charging a bite, you move and turn slower. This allows the Archelon to deal substantial damage when approached while limiting its ability to deal damage while pursuing other creatures

-Archelon has a talent called Snapping Jaw that increases the damage multiplier and reduces its cost.

+The Archelon has a Lunge ability on the Right Mouse Button similar to that of Krono, but it behaves differently. It cannot be broken by receiving damage while it is charging. It does not deal any damage. It charges significantly faster, costs less, and does not travel quite as far as Krono's.

+While swimming, the Archelon can beat its flippers forcefully to cause damage and knockback. Try hitting a mala with it. It's hilarious.

-If you are looking to the left, you will swing the left flipper first. Otherwise, you will swing the right flipper first

+Added Counter to Archelon

-Counter is now on the Ability key

-Archelon's counter has different stats than Sai's. It lasts 5 seconds, costs 50 ability power, and reflects 25% of the incoming damage back at the attacker.

-Archelon's counter also reflects significant stamina and ability power damage at the attacker, causing the attacker to see ability power/stamina loss if it hits the Archelon's counter. This is designed to punish poorly timed hits by exhausting its adversary.

-You cannot bite, lunge, or do vocal calls while the counter is active

Shell Integrity

+The Archelon has a special shell integrity resource that protects its health from being lost while it is being attacked.

+Shell Integrity shows up in the UI as a blue, turtle shell-like overlay that goes atop your health globe

+You can see how much Shell Integrity you have in the Character menu. It shows up next to Health

+There is a talent in the Archelon's tree called Armored Shell. It increases the maximum amount of shell integrity you have and causes more incoming damage to be redirected toward reducing your shell integrity.

+Archelon's shell integrity absorbs 60% of incoming damage by default. This value goes up to 73% when Armored Shell is at full talent value (5/3). Injury damage is calculated after incoming damage is absorbed by shell integrity, so having your shell integrity take damage results in a substantial reduction in incoming injury damage.

+Shell integrity heals passively until it hits its max value. It is not influenced by resting, sitting down, or bleed damage. It is influenced by food and air. Shield heals while not in combat.

+Archelon has 800 shell integrity by default. It scales with growth and increases with the Armored Shell talent. No other stats influence shell integrity

+When shell integrity is lost or gained, it will show up in the combat log alongside damage-related events.

Diet

+The Archelon's diet consists of seaweed, kelp, anemones, shellfish, chinlea, and the Arganodus. It has a diet that requires both foliage and fish food to balance properly. The Archelon cannot interact with red meat carcasses but can pick up and eat fish carcasses such as those dropped from the Arganodus.

Nesting

+The Archelon has a special, sandy nest that resembles that of a sea turtle. This nest has several benefits and drawbacks associated with it.

+Archelon's eggs are always incubated as long as they are still inside of an Archelon sand nest

+Archelon's eggs cannot be grabbed or damaged while inside of an Archelon sand nest

+Archelon's nest takes 50% less damage than other nest types

+Once eggs are laid inside an Archelon's nest, they cannot be grabbed, even by the parents, and must be left there.

+An Archelon must always lay their eggs in an unoccupied nest that has not yet been buried

+The Archelon can only lay its nest on the beach near the Ocean

Other Notable Archelon Information

+The Archelon uses an air breath bar like Mosa and Krono. It does not need to drink and has no Trials associated with water

+The Archelon does not receive the Beached debuff while on land

+Archelon's growth rate is identical to Acro and Sai

+Archelon can group with Malawania players by default

+Archelon takes 50% less injury damage from all sources

+The Archelon is more grab-resistant than other creatures of its size, and the creature grabbing it will tire out more easily

+Added new Archelon Skin: Hawksbill by Bananabae & GameVideosforLife

+Added new Archelon skin: Roof Turtle by DJZ & Triptrap

+Added new Archelon Skin: CoralReef by Natahi4 & Nonyapie

+Added new Archelon Skin: Cuttlefish by Omnomnivore

+Added new Archelon Skin: Snowblind by Lifeon

+Added new Archelon Skin: Rustic by TeaTimeJess & Natahi4

New Stuff

+Added new Pachy Skin: Lera by Valhalla

+Added new deity shrine trinket models

+Elasmosaurus now has Submissive and Distress calls

Admin

+Admin: Added a few new server config properties for the AI

-These config variables go in the [/Script/BeastsOfBermuda.ServerGameInstance] section

+Admin: Added new server config property, DisabledAITypes

-This allows servers to disable only certain species of AI from spawning

-Here is an example of using this variable to disable the Frog, Auroraceratops, and Horseshoe Crab

!DisabledAITypes=ClearArray

+DisabledAITypes=EDinoType::Auroraceratops

+DisabledAITypes=EDinoType::Frog

+DisabledAITypes=EDinoType::HorseshoeCrab

-The five valid EDinoType values for AI are Auroraceratops, Frog, HorseshoeCrab, Malawania, and Arganodus

+Admin: Added new server config property, AISpawnRateMultiplier

The default value is 1.0. Multiplies how often the AI respawn tick happens. Lower values will result in more frequent AI respawns.

+Admin: Added new server config property, AISpawnCapMultiplier

The default value is 1.0. Multiplies how many AIs are allowed to be active in each AI spawn region on the map. Higher values will result in more AI being present in spawn areas when at the spawn cap

+The console command fillallstats will now also fill shell integrity

+The console command setstats now has a shell integrity fill input argument

+The console commands AddScentToArea and RemoveAllScentNodeData can now be used by admins with the ControlServer permission

+Admin: Added new console command, ResetFriendships. It resets the friendships of all players currently logged into the game. Requires ModifyEggsAndNesting admin permission to use

Supporter Warpaint and Cosmetics Changes

+All customizable wearables including the Supporter Warpaint overlays have a toggle for turning on and off both Diffuse and Bio

+Added "No Jewelry", and "Jewlery Only" variants of all the Supporter Warpaint overlays

+Variants of the base overlay type (no jewelry, customizable, default, and no jewelery customizable) will show up in a separate dropdown menu after the base overlay is selected

+QoL: Equipable cosmetics can now be used on the main menu skin editor. The player just needs to join a game server at least once for their inventory to be saved locally to be then used for skin customization on the main menu. The inventory is saved in BeastsOfBermuda/Saved/local/usrsnapshot.snapshot

+Updated Acrocanthosaurus, Ichthyovenator, Saichania, Apato, Megaraptor, and Pachy Supporter Warpaint to fix visual issues or improve quality

+Adjusted Saturation of Mobility/Power Paints (Bases, Not Bio) 25% increase.

+Saichania: Added Saichania's Wiggle Dance emote, made by Lifeon. The Wiggle Dance emote will unlock with ownership of the Beasts of Bermuda Original Soundtrack on Steam

+Fixed: Shimmer color no longer gets locked after removing Warpaint overlay

+Fixed: Custom warpaint glow color no longer resets to white when opening the O menu

QoL Changes

+QoL: The fog in Ory burrows has been replaced with a glowing orb that produces soft light

+QoL: When exiting the water, a new sound now plays instead of the splash sound

+QoL: Beached aquatics and the Archelon now have a special, sandy flipper footfall sound they play while traversing beaches

+QoL: Changes to the Piebald mutation: The whites are whiter, and it can cover more of the body.

+QoL: Question prompts can now be closed with esc-key. It also closes any other windows for quicker in-game reactions without unnecessary navigation

-Players waiting for the 'Return to Main Menu' or 'Quit Game' timers now have a quicker reaction time to attack back if someone attacks them while the prompt is visible

Mechanics Changes

+Mechanics: After 2.0, Ory burrow food items no longer continue to diminish in food value

+Mechanics: Players cannot request to enter an egg until a server has been up for at least five minutes. This is to give players a chance to log in and regain control of their eggs after a server restarts or crashes

+Mechanics: Players cannot drop a carcass more than once in a Death's Blessing world event. Dying after having dropped a carcass once will result in no carcass dropping. This is to limit self-feeding behavior.

+Mechanics: If there is a Malawania player in your group, all AI Malawania will now behave passively towards you and you cannot attack Malawania AI

+Mechanics: Aquatics can no longer instantly get up from resting while swimming

+Mechanics: Added a new status condition called Tendon Tear. While Tendon Tear is active, you cannot sprint or jump. Both Charge and Evasive Maneuver cannot be activated while Tendon Tear is active. It also reduces turn rate by 20%.

-Creatures that are injury-immune cannot receive the Tendon Tear status condition

+Mechanics: Reset spent talents for all creatures

+Mechanics: Improved how knockback effects work while in the water

+Mechanics: Made the omnivorous diet on Pachy and Coah easier to balance with less strict requirements

Balance Changes

+Merged the talents Scavenger and Botanist into one new talent called Forager. Forager has the benefits of both Scavenger and Botanist. Any creature that had Botanist or Scavenger now has Forager in its place on the talent tree

-Any inherits a player had in Scavenger or Botanist will transfer over into Forager.

+Balance: The talent Intimidation now also increases the amount of Friendship you lose when you hit other players with your attacks.

Acrocanthosaurus

+Adjusted Acro's torso curl so it doesn't look down when the player has their camera in a regular gameplay position

+Further increased Acro's down bite reach

+Balance: Increased Acro's healing rate by 10%

+Balance: Acro's Intimidating Roar ability is now more effective against players who are larger growth than the Acro and less effective against players who are lower growth than the Acro

+Balance: Acro's Intimidating Roar ability is now more effective against creatures with higher size stats than the Acro and less effective against creatures who have lower size stats than the Acro

+Balance: Increased Acro's elder+ growth rate by 37.5%. It now matches Saichania's growth rate

+Balance: Increased Acro sit, stand up, lie down, and wake up animation speeds

+Balance: Improved the flexibility of Acro's torso while aiming its head and bite attacks

+Balance: Acro's weight has been increased to 1300, up from 1200

+Balance: Acro now deals more damage to bleeding targets. This is a 25% damage boost at 100% bleed.

Coahuilaceratops

+Added large hitbox that can only interact with Chinlea so they are easier to catch

Elasmosaurus

+Malawanias are now more fearful of larger Elasmos

Ichthyovenator

+Balance: Increased the size of Ichthy's dart hitbox

Lurdusaurus

+Balance: Reduced Lurdusaurus' primary attack and dart base damage to 125, down from 145

+Balance: Swapped the locations of Improved Dart and Long Runner on Lurdusaurus' talent tree

Megaraptor

+Balance: Megaraptor can no longer use its Slash Attack while in the falling state

Pachycephalosaurus

+Balance: Increased Pachy's charge base knockback to 1850, up from 1650

+Balance: Pachy now gains 20 Ability and 20 Stamina when hitting another creature with its Charge attack, rather than losing 20 Ability and 20 Stamina

+Balance: Increased Pachy's base stamina to 120, up from 110

+Added large hitbox that can only interact with Chinlea so they are easier to catch

Parasaurolophus

+Balance: Para now has the Batter talent in place of Unbreakable. Any inherits in Unbreakable will transfer over into Batter

Wiehenvenator

+Balance: Added the ability for Wiehenvenator to apply Tendon Tear by charging a bite. It can charge its bite by holding the Left Mouse Button and then releasing it. While holding it down, a charge bar will show up. When released, the more charged the bar is, the longer Tendon Tear will be applied

-The full duration is a 7-second application of Tendon Tear. This goes on diminished returns and becomes shorter each time it is re-applied. Diminished Returns will wear off after 18 seconds of not receiving the Tendon Tear status condition

Bug Fixes

+Fixed: Logging back into a server while your character is still on the map no longer results in them dying under certain circumstances

+Fixed: Sai can now reflect Elasmo's attacks while using Spiky Shield

+Fixed: Closing the talent tree preview with the escape key no longer causes the cursor to disappear

+Fixed: Talent tree previews in character select now show the correct dino's tree

+Fixed: Placeholder text in the talents screen should no longer appear if no talent is selected

+Fixed: Sai no longer jams if it is hit while countering and using a vocal call simultaneously

+Fixed: Sai now plays its eating animation if eating while stationary or while picking up food and moving

+Fixed: Sai no longer slides if you use its Spiky Shield while crouched and then uncrouch and move while Spiky Shield is active

+Fixed: Rested Favor time no longer counts down while you have paused growth at 1.32 growth

+Fixed: Velo should no longer drop held objects with the ability key when ability key climbing is enabled

+Fixed: Elusive no longer breaks when you attack other players if you have 5/3 in the talent

+Fixed: Carcasses now properly retain their dino type and satiate status after a server restart

+Fixed: The mouse cursor should no longer cover the trial's tooltips when the game resolution is smaller than 1920 x 1080

+Fixed: Sai had no idle animation and no morphs in the main menu creature editor

+Fixed: Sai/Para no longer get stuck getting up from dancing while holding movement key and attacking

+Fixed: Para can no longer do its backkick while stomping, which would then allow it to repeatedly stomp faster than intended

+Fixed: After submitting a bug report, the escape menu can now be closed with ESC-key

+Fixed: Elasmo can now be hit while its neck is stretching to attack other players when it is at larger growth sizes.

+Fixed: On-screen text spam when trying to grab a player who has Spiky Shield active

+Fixed: Saichania now interacts with the muddy areas on Isla Titania

+Fixed: Players should no longer occasionally spawn underneath the map on Isla Titania

+Fixed: Spawn Point Inhibitors (placed with the foliage placement tool by server admins) now continue to block spawn points after a server restart

+Fixed: The Malawania AI no longer notices the player if they are using Elusive unless they are closer to the Malawania. More points in elusiveness further decrease the aggression radius

+Fixed: Hitting escape when looking at the talent screen in save selection should no longer disable or hide the mouse cursor

+Fixed: The death message that shows up when aquatics die due to lack of oxygen no longer says they died due to dehydration. Instead, it says they died due to lack of air.

+Fixed: The Saichania's Spiky Shield effect now properly scales up and down with growth

+Fixed: You can no longer get disconnected for inactivity while editing skins on the main menu skin editor

+Fixed: Krono can no longer use its lunge in a manner that results in it being able to attack with its bite more frequently than it should be able to

Other Localizations

Afrikaans