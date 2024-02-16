🛠️ PATCH 01.000.008 ⚙️

Hello Divers!
Fresh patch notes coming in
🌍 Overview
For this patch, our major areas of focus were
- Resolving crashes.
- Improving matchmaking functionality.
- Optimizing our server
- Defend event updates
🔧 Fixes
The following issues have been fixed for this version.
Matchmaking
- Playfab optimization
- Playfab environment optimized - All lobbies now have proper data to run more effective matchmaking
- Filtering optimization
- We are optimizing the filter system when players are searching for lobbies, so that it excludes already full lobbies.
- Stability and crashes
- We have fixed three of our top crashes in the game, including particle renderer crashes and ragdoll crashes.
- Fixed an issue where the application prioritized integrated graphics over some GPU in laptops.
- Defend Events and Major Orders.
- For readability purposes, we added a visual progression indicator to major order defend events
🧠 Known Issues
These are issues that were either introduced by this patch and are being worked on, or are from a previous version and have not yet been fixed.
- Players may still experience some instability while matchmaking.
- Background music, Sound effects and JP audio does not play during the opening cutscene. Japanese VO is also missing from the Ship TV.
