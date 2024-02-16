🛠️ PATCH 01.000.008 ⚙️

Hello Divers!

Fresh patch notes coming in

🌍 Overview

For this patch, our major areas of focus were

Resolving crashes.

Improving matchmaking functionality.

Optimizing our server

Defend event updates

🔧 Fixes

The following issues have been fixed for this version.

Matchmaking

Playfab optimization

Playfab environment optimized - All lobbies now have proper data to run more effective matchmaking

Filtering optimization

We are optimizing the filter system when players are searching for lobbies, so that it excludes already full lobbies.

Stability and crashes

We have fixed three of our top crashes in the game, including particle renderer crashes and ragdoll crashes.

Fixed an issue where the application prioritized integrated graphics over some GPU in laptops.

Defend Events and Major Orders.

For readability purposes, we added a visual progression indicator to major order defend events

🧠 Known Issues

These are issues that were either introduced by this patch and are being worked on, or are from a previous version and have not yet been fixed.