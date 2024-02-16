 Skip to content

HELLDIVERS™ 2 update for 16 February 2024

🛠️ PATCH 01.000.008 ⚙️

Hello Divers!
Fresh patch notes coming in

🌍 Overview
For this patch, our major areas of focus were

  • Resolving crashes.
  • Improving matchmaking functionality.
  • Optimizing our server
  • Defend event updates

🔧 Fixes
The following issues have been fixed for this version.
Matchmaking

  • Playfab optimization
  • Playfab environment optimized - All lobbies now have proper data to run more effective matchmaking
  • Filtering optimization
  • We are optimizing the filter system when players are searching for lobbies, so that it excludes already full lobbies.
  • Stability and crashes
  • We have fixed three of our top crashes in the game, including particle renderer crashes and ragdoll crashes.
  • Fixed an issue where the application prioritized integrated graphics over some GPU in laptops.
  • Defend Events and Major Orders.
  • For readability purposes, we added a visual progression indicator to major order defend events

🧠 Known Issues
These are issues that were either introduced by this patch and are being worked on, or are from a previous version and have not yet been fixed.

  • Players may still experience some instability while matchmaking.
  • Background music, Sound effects and JP audio does not play during the opening cutscene. Japanese VO is also missing from the Ship TV.

