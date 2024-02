Another hotfix build with mainly survival fixes.

Hotfixes:

#5463 Ship shake when hitting water on low FPS.

#5445 Ship cannot jump in lightcruise with low FPS

#5491 Player stuck in a wreck on survival start

#5503 Broken brick leave children brick on reload

#5487 Symmetry does not consume bricks

#5500 Starter block does not consume item quantity

#5493 Can pick tree and crystals

#5510 Gravity unit require wrong type of crystal

#5497 Copy-paste does not consume quantity