Taunts! - New progression & unlocks!





Last update introduced the Bobs - this update introduces Bob's catchphrases!

Taunt your friends and foes with short predefined chat messages that range from rage-inducing to flexing your speed running skills!

Taunts are unlocked by completing different challenges, so do your best to unlock them all in order to ragebait your worst enemy to the max!

I've improved the lobby so you easier can select map & gamemode, alongside removed the need for an extra dialog upon hosting a game.

Furthermore, a few bugs have fixed and possibly some new ones has appeared - let me know!

Added player taunts!

Added new challenges/stats to supplement taunts

Adjusted win exp based on gamemode played.

Fixed a bug where bots could get the same name and therefor not appear in scoreboard

Removed host game dialog from menu menu - all game settings are now configured in lobby

Added sounds to all buttons!

Made tutorial skippable by disconnecting

Fixed tutorial not constantly replaying if you didn't complete it initially

Added a disconnection confirmation dialog to prevent DC misclicks

Fixed a bug with weapon skins and weapon switching - skins were not applied correctly in all cases

Added support to track multikills for all weapons (kills in quick succession)

Made better error handling for when hosting a game fails

Made tutorial feature taunt showcase

Rephrased some weapon tips in tutorial level

(If you read this far, you're still awesome, thank you haha)

If you enjoy the game, remember to leave a good review - it helps so much!