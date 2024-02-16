Release Notes for 2/15/2024

[ ANIMATION ]
- Fix for animations when climbing ladders
- Fix for menu agents wielding tasers
- Fix for Kukri knife hold animation during team intro sequence
[ SPECTATING ]
- spec_lock_to_accountid and spec_lock_to_current_player commands are now available for casters/observers
- spec_player and spec_goto now works in CSTV and demo playback
- tv_secure_bypass server setting now allows connecting HLAE observers to VAC secure CSTV servers
[ GAMEPLAY ]
In Deathmatch, the Zeus can be bought each life and will rebuy if not in random weapon mode
In Deathmatch, getting a second Zeus kill in the same life will earn double points
mp_modify_timeouts server-side command allows adding/subtracting a tactical timeout from CT/T team if backup file is restored or a team incorrectly took a tactical timeout instead of a technical timeout
[ LOGGING ]
- Start of warmup and end of warmup will now produce a log message in the game server log
- Reported damage no longer has a rounding error when reported in the game server log
[ MISC ]
- Improved viewmodel animation smoothness when client framerates get low or unstable
- Fixed issues with implementation of scancode-based key bindings. Bindings are now independent of input locales.
- Added performance diagnostic HUD element that can be configured in Game Settings menu ("Telemetry")
- Deleted cq_netgraph and cq_netgraph_problem_show_auto. Instead, use cl_hud_telemetry_serverrecvmargin_graph_show.
- Fix for sometimes failing to connect to a local practice server without Steam connectivity
- Fixed a bug with Skill Group animation at the end of competitive matches
- Fixed sniper scope performance hitch and adjusted visual treatment.
- Various performance improvements
[ MAPS ]
Vertigo:
- Fixed grenade clipping around AC unit at B-site
- Fixed clipping of pillar at T-Start that would potentially allow bomb to be thrown into unreachable area
Nuke:
- Adjusted clipping around Vents entrance to prevent players' feet clipping through the vent geo
- Improved collision of sliding door meshes at Ramp
Anubis:
- Added and removed a ladder near boost spot by T spawn
- Fixed a couple of spots where bomb could be thrown out of the map
Overpass:
- Clipping improvements
- Fixed some disappearing mesh
