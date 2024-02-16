 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Counter-Strike 2 update for 16 February 2024

Release Notes for 2/15/2024

Share · View all patches · Build 13470915 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

[ ANIMATION ]

  • Fix for animations when climbing ladders
  • Fix for menu agents wielding tasers
  • Fix for Kukri knife hold animation during team intro sequence

[ SPECTATING ]

  • spec_lock_to_accountid and spec_lock_to_current_player commands are now available for casters/observers
  • spec_player and spec_goto now works in CSTV and demo playback
  • tv_secure_bypass server setting now allows connecting HLAE observers to VAC secure CSTV servers

[ GAMEPLAY ]

  • In Deathmatch, the Zeus can be bought each life and will rebuy if not in random weapon mode

  • In Deathmatch, getting a second Zeus kill in the same life will earn double points

  • mp_modify_timeouts server-side command allows adding/subtracting a tactical timeout from CT/T team if backup file is restored or a team incorrectly took a tactical timeout instead of a technical timeout

[ LOGGING ]

  • Start of warmup and end of warmup will now produce a log message in the game server log
  • Reported damage no longer has a rounding error when reported in the game server log

[ MISC ]

  • Improved viewmodel animation smoothness when client framerates get low or unstable
  • Fixed issues with implementation of scancode-based key bindings. Bindings are now independent of input locales.
  • Added performance diagnostic HUD element that can be configured in Game Settings menu ("Telemetry")
  • Deleted cq_netgraph and cq_netgraph_problem_show_auto. Instead, use cl_hud_telemetry_serverrecvmargin_graph_show.
  • Fix for sometimes failing to connect to a local practice server without Steam connectivity
  • Fixed a bug with Skill Group animation at the end of competitive matches
  • Fixed sniper scope performance hitch and adjusted visual treatment.
  • Various performance improvements

[ MAPS ]

Vertigo:

  • Fixed grenade clipping around AC unit at B-site
  • Fixed clipping of pillar at T-Start that would potentially allow bomb to be thrown into unreachable area

Nuke:

  • Adjusted clipping around Vents entrance to prevent players' feet clipping through the vent geo
  • Improved collision of sliding door meshes at Ramp

Anubis:

  • Added and removed a ladder near boost spot by T spawn
  • Fixed a couple of spots where bomb could be thrown out of the map

Overpass:

  • Clipping improvements
  • Fixed some disappearing mesh

Changed files in this update

Counter-Strike Global Offensive Beta Common Depot 731
  • Loading history…
Counter-Strike Global Offensive Beta Win Bin Depot 732
  • Loading history…
Counter-Strike Global Offensive Beta Mac Bin Depot 733
  • Loading history…
Counter-Strike: Global Offensive Beta Linux Bin Depot 734
  • Loading history…
Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (General) Depot 735
  • Loading history…
Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (Perfect World) Depot 736
  • Loading history…
Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (Perfect World Assets) Depot 737
  • Loading history…
Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (Chinese Voice Audio) Depot 738
  • Loading history…
Depot 2347770 Depot 2347770
  • Loading history…
Depot 2347771 Depot 2347771
  • Loading history…
Depot 2347773 Depot 2347773
  • Loading history…
Depot 2347779 Depot 2347779
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link