所谓侠客 update for 16 February 2024

Update For Many

Share · View all patches · Build 13470854

Patchnotes via Steam Community

大家新年快乐！
根据大家的反馈，进行了以下更新。

【优化与修正】
1。优化NPC的交互显示。(改为直接显示按钮，省去多余操作)
2。修正乡村少年开局，初始房间右下桌子可以卡出去，出去了卡不回来。
3。优化一些碰撞块交互优化。
4。优化战斗时，提升获取臂力和体魄的值。
5。富二代出身，赠送银两再调高一些。
6。优化心法数据展示调配。
7。心法数据为0修正。
8。修正武林世家二楼入口，进入点调整，防止容易回去。
9。修正欢笑村一处房屋内，笑林书本获取错误。
10。修正坐独轮车错误。
11。修正一些其他小问题。

【额外增加】
1。魔教出生以及比较穷的出生点，增加一些地图宝箱。
2。增加提升臂力方式：1.采摘花草（F）,2.折树枝(E)

【等待优化】
这部分，需要斟酌。
1。很多室内房间，没加音乐。是否需要加？（当初设计的时候，怕背景音乐太多，室内营造静谧感。）
2。任务完成信息显示，玩家反应位置不够明显。
3。地图支线，回放说话功能。（这个关系很多点，所以不敢乱改）
4。轻功跳起来的方向，加标记。
5。武林大会7月，可能会等太久。（之前考虑过，强行发英雄帖召开）

Happy Chinese New Year!
Update Many
【 Optimization and correction 】

  1. Optimize the interactive display of NPCS. (To display the button directly, save unnecessary operations)
  2. Corrected the village juvenile opening, the initial room right bottom table can card out, out of the card does not come back.
  3. Optimize some collision block interaction optimization.
  4. When optimizing combat, increase the value of gaining arm strength and physique.
  5. Rich second generation, gift silver and then higher.
  6. Optimize the deployment of mental data presentation.
    Seven. Mind method data is 0 corrected.
  7. Fixed Wulin Family second floor entrance, entry point adjustment, prevent easy to go back.
  8. Fixed a book acquisition error in a house in Mirth Village.
  9. Fixed unicycle bug.
  10. Fixed some other minor issues.

【 Additional addition 】

  1. Demon births and poorer birth points, add some map chests.
  2. Ways to increase lift arms: 1. Picking flowers (F),2. Breaking branches (E)

【 Wait optimization 】
This part needs to be considered.

  1. Lots of interior rooms, no music. Do I need to add? (When the original design, afraid of too much background music, indoor to create a sense of quiet.)
  2. Mission completion information shows that the player's reaction position is not obvious enough.
  3. Map feeder, playback speak function. (This relationship is a lot of points, so dare not change)
  4. The direction of the light gong jump, add a mark.
  5. Wulin Congress in July, may wait too long. (Previously considered, forced to issue hero post held)

