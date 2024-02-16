Version 0.948d Update (Hotfix)

Bug Fixes
- Fixed a really obscure bug with timed variants like BLITZ or BULLET where if a player locked in their move exactly one frame after running out of time, they would sometimes start peforming their chosen action and then enter the timed out state, and the time indicator would be stuck glowing red. This led to some very rare and high-execution softlocks.
- Corrected damage calculation in training mode when a player is hit out of a back jump, or if the player resets training mode in the middle of a combo.
