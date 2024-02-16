 Skip to content

Mega Knockdown update for 16 February 2024

Version 0.948d Update (Hotfix)

Version 0.948d Update (Hotfix) · Build 13470853 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed a really obscure bug with timed variants like BLITZ or BULLET where if a player locked in their move exactly one frame after running out of time, they would sometimes start peforming their chosen action and then enter the timed out state, and the time indicator would be stuck glowing red. This led to some very rare and high-execution softlocks.
  • Corrected damage calculation in training mode when a player is hit out of a back jump, or if the player resets training mode in the middle of a combo.

Changed files in this update

