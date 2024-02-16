Share · View all patches · Build 13470747 · Last edited 16 February 2024 – 01:09:18 UTC by Wendy

//Changed

Changed prices for everything in the lab

Changed prices for everything in the subway

//Fixed

At the end of the lab, clicking the next level button would take you to the main menu.

In one of the places on the subway escape map you could pass through the wall

Fixed a bug where toilets could start appearing underground after revival on the crash map.

Fixed a bug because of which weapons that are given to you at the beginning of the level did not disappear from the map and you could find them in strange places.