//Changed
Changed prices for everything in the lab
Changed prices for everything in the subway
//Fixed
At the end of the lab, clicking the next level button would take you to the main menu.
In one of the places on the subway escape map you could pass through the wall
Fixed a bug where toilets could start appearing underground after revival on the crash map.
Fixed a bug because of which weapons that are given to you at the beginning of the level did not disappear from the map and you could find them in strange places.
Changed files in this update