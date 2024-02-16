Tons of improvements to many aspects of the game

Immortals.
We've been fighting hard to update many aspects of the game and finally ready to unleash a new version.
Here's a list of improvements:
- Much better BJ positions and handling of your man-sword
- The intensity meter logic is working much better now, but don't get boring with one position only
- Hair for some of the characters have been improved
- Face masks are animated with character expressions
- The awkward facial expression have been removed and new ones added instead
- Camera system issues have been addressed
- Moneyshot positions are much better now
Altogether, we believe it's a much better game now but as always we are committed to keep pushing updates and constantly improving the game.
Please let know if you are running into issues, we love to hear your feedback.
Changed files in this update