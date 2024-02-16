- Implemented a workaround for an engine-level bug that prevented launching in some scenarios where the user account includes spaces.
- Improved launch speed (essentially, the workaround involved forcing the download of certain files already decompressed, which were otherwise being decompressed at every launch).
Super Retro Retry update for 16 February 2024
v1.2.2 - Minor Update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
