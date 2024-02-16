 Skip to content

Super Retro Retry update for 16 February 2024

v1.2.2 - Minor Update

v1.2.2 - Minor Update

Share · View all patches · Build 13470608 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Implemented a workaround for an engine-level bug that prevented launching in some scenarios where the user account includes spaces.
  • Improved launch speed (essentially, the workaround involved forcing the download of certain files already decompressed, which were otherwise being decompressed at every launch).

