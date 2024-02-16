Build 0.2.104 is now live!

FIXED:
- Fixed issues with entering wells and houses breaking the game
- Fixed a bug where changing levels on a dungeon resulted in a black screen
- Fixed a few quest bugs where some quests mention goblins but show skeletons in the quest log and vice versa
- Fixed a bug where ambushing a patrol did not give you bonus AP to the starting round. Now it does.
- Fixed a bug where you could stack books on top of each other in your inventory, resulting in some issues. Now books are considered unique and do not stack on each other.
- Fixed a bug where overburdened was not being removed when it should
- Sleeping in your tower should now remove the Overexertion status as it should
- Fixed a bug where applying 10 stacks of Chilled does not cause the Frozen effect
- Fixed charge spells so that they properly apply the appropriate amount of bonus elemental damage to weapon attacks
- Fixed a bug with inns having identity issues and changing the name of the inn after you enter it
- Fixed ship travel. Now travelling by ship takes a lot less time
- Fixed some bugs that caused some dialogue windows to be empty preventing players from leaving those locations
- Fixed a bug preventing magic being used to disarm/disable traps (like chilling touch, dispel, mage hand, etc)
- Fixed a bug preventing Dispel / Purge from properly dispelling buffs and debuffs in combat.
IMPROVED
- Added magic books back in as rewards for some quests
- Improved / added some various additional sounds
- Re-balanced some monsters based on community feedback
Changed files in this update