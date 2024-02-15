 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Dark Angel update for 15 February 2024

New musics / Novas músicas

Share · View all patches · Build 13470466 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update include new musics during the final game.
Este update incluí uma nova trilha sonora no fim do jogo.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2358581 Depot 2358581
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link