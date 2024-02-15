1.3.5Z Update - Crystals and Music Collecting!

Hey Neighbours!

Today's update is a bit special because it's got some fun new features and it's also the last in the 1.3.5 version line so next update we'll be moving to 1.3.6A <- very exciting!

Along with bug fixes (no more of those shockingly long dark tunnels during train travel), 1.3.5Z brings to new collection features: music and crystals.

Pebbles will now spawn daily around the city. Is there anything more satisfying than finding a really nice smooth pebble to keep in your pocket? If you find one, take it to the new shop "Hidden Gems" in the mall and use their rock tumbler to convert the pebble into a pretty crystal to decorate your house with.

Speaking of your house, the MP3 player that pops up when you look out your window will now keep track of your personal playlist. Conveniently enough, the music shop near Pinewood Central has just gotten a new shipment of seasonal tunes for you to purchase, what are the odds of that? To add a CD to your playlist, hold it and interact to use.

The next update will include 2 new matching apps for music and crystals so you can keep track of your collections.

I'd love feedback on the new mechanics so if you haven't already, come join our community of neighbours in discord and compare your collections!

See you in Garland!

<3 Violet

Here's the full changelog:

This update is pretty big size-wise, I'm still investigating the best ways to compress the music to balance quality with size.

General:

Fixed black screen soft lock during train travel.

Fixed black screen soft lock during Private Detective quests.

Fixed crash on Alt Tab on PC (Hopefully!!).

Added more checks to application selection.

Inventory - Cleaned up code in preparation for more item categories and more varied uses.

Daily spawn - Cleaned up code and moved to main files.

Shop - Cleaned up code in preparation for new system changes.

Added pop up to Quinn’s apartment about the delay for the stock trading mini game.

Rearranged interaction priority levels so shops/other interactions are preferences over NPC talk, this should solve issues around triggering NPC dialogue when in range (and facing the shop).

Train - Fixed soft locking when selecting the current train station or exiting train dialogue.

Saving - Fixed issue with saving during sleep occasionally firing before the nightly spawn has completed (and therefore not saving the date/bank transactions etc.) this is a work in progress which will be fully resolved next update. Until then, the game may save at some unexpected times.

Music:

You can now buy CDs at the music shop, add them to your phone and listen to songs you’ve collected at your apartment window!

Renamed all catalogued music and updated catalogue system.

Added all album songs to back end (they will become available gradually in game over the next few updates).

Added song to rain days.

Added player unlocked music to save file.

Fixed no sound on default start up (occasionally)

MP3 Player:

Added weather effects to window view.

Fixed getting stuck on window exit.

Added 32 CD items with the ability to use them to add songs to your MP3 player and listen to them when at your apartment window.

Fixed mp3 player not popping up occasionally and leaving the player stuck.

Fixed song not restarting when volume too low.

Fixed a crash during music change for old save files.

Updated music control icons

Rock collecting:

You can now collect pebbles, take them to the Hidden Gem crystal shop, pay to have them tumbled and turn them into crystals!

Added 11 crystals, pebble and polishing grit items.

Added daily random pebble spawn, they’re a bit tricky to find so good luck hunting!

Added option of shop/tumbler to Hidden Gem shop.

Shops:

Added CDs (seasonal choices) to music shop.

Added Hidden Gems crystal shop.

Mall - Changed open hours to 24/7 (shops still have individual opening hours)

Mall - Expanded top floor area and bottom floor area in preparation for new shops.

Mall - Added coming soon art for Wedding shop and Wallpaper shop.

Fixed a few shop items which were not importing from the spreadsheet correctly.

Fixed not being able to buy items if you had the exact amount of money they cost.

Changed layout of shop widths to be more even left/right.

Added Sophie’s portrait to music shop.

Fixed incorrect sprites displaying when shops are closed.

Mail: