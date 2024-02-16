Beta 1.4 Release!

Beta 1.4 Update

Staying true to the sport is extremely important to us, and Beta 1.4 brings Infinite even closer to our goal of creating the best tournament paintball simulation available. The base gameplay format has been updated to a true X-Ball format along with many other changes and fixes!

As always, we encourage everyone to leave their feedback and bug reports in the official ITP discord linked below.

Changes

Base game mode is now a true X-Ball format

Server host can now adjust game mode preferences such as

Time limit

Score limit

Win condition (Mercy or Race to point limit)

Fixed rounds not ending when last 2 players trade out

Rounds will now end within 10 seconds if enemy team is eliminated and the buzzer is not pressed

Fixed team colors sometimes showing incorrectly

Player HUD has been updated/new elements added

Team score, time, and point number displayed at top of screen

Stamina bar updated

Added snap direction and stance indicator in bottom left

Paint bar updated

Pod counter updated

Paint splatter updated to yellow with new textures

4 variants of paint splatter added

Marker sway system reworked

Marker sway now works on lower FPS settings

Sway is no longer choppy on lower end systems

Marker barrel now leads in the direction you aim instead of lagging behind

The physical scoreboard model you see on the field is now fully functional

Paint will now bounce when it hits the net or ground (client side only, also no bounce shots yet)

Marker textures updated

New tank model and textures

Players gear now replicates correctly

Marker down mechanic added to the beginning of each point. Your marker will automatically raise and lower at the sound of the buzzer, there is a .5 second fire delay after the buzzer sounds

MVPS Winter Classic 2024 layout added

Coming Soon

Dedicated Servers

Voice Chat

