Beta 1.4 Release!

Beta 1.4 Update
Staying true to the sport is extremely important to us, and Beta 1.4 brings Infinite even closer to our goal of creating the best tournament paintball simulation available. The base gameplay format has been updated to a true X-Ball format along with many other changes and fixes!
As always, we encourage everyone to leave their feedback and bug reports in the official ITP discord linked below.
Changes
- Base game mode is now a true X-Ball format
- Server host can now adjust game mode preferences such as
- Time limit
- Score limit
- Win condition (Mercy or Race to point limit)
- Fixed rounds not ending when last 2 players trade out
- Rounds will now end within 10 seconds if enemy team is eliminated and the buzzer is not pressed
- Fixed team colors sometimes showing incorrectly
- Player HUD has been updated/new elements added
- Team score, time, and point number displayed at top of screen
- Stamina bar updated
- Added snap direction and stance indicator in bottom left
- Paint bar updated
- Pod counter updated
- Paint splatter updated to yellow with new textures
- 4 variants of paint splatter added
- Marker sway system reworked
- Marker sway now works on lower FPS settings
- Sway is no longer choppy on lower end systems
- Marker barrel now leads in the direction you aim instead of lagging behind
- The physical scoreboard model you see on the field is now fully functional
- Paint will now bounce when it hits the net or ground (client side only, also no bounce shots yet)
- Marker textures updated
- New tank model and textures
- Players gear now replicates correctly
- Marker down mechanic added to the beginning of each point. Your marker will automatically raise and lower at the sound of the buzzer, there is a .5 second fire delay after the buzzer sounds
- MVPS Winter Classic 2024 layout added
Coming Soon
- Dedicated Servers
- Voice Chat
Website - https://www.fivetwogames.com/#/
Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/fivetwostudios/
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100063759990368
YouTube - https://youtube.com/@fivetwogames
Discord - https://discord.com/invite/ejdzHYB
