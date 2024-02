Share · View all patches · Build 13470194 · Last edited 16 February 2024 – 00:09:15 UTC by Wendy

Hello everyone,

We have fixed a large portion of the initial bugs in our first horror game. In this latest update, we have significantly improved the gameplay to make it more intuitive.

Improved instructions for the backyard level

Enhancements in mechanics

Speed improvements

More scares

Fix bugs colliders

We hope you enjoy it!

Stay tuned for updates on our Kickstarter campaign on our Twitter page: https://twitter.com/bross_lab