Another Earth: Gaming Grid Playtest update for 15 February 2024

Playtest Minor Update #1

Share · View all patches · Build 13470160 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • some small fixes for collision profiles
  • some partial fixes for weapon reload animations
  • some player animation blueprint fixes
  • change lobby server location

Changed files in this update

