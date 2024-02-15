- some small fixes for collision profiles
- some partial fixes for weapon reload animations
- some player animation blueprint fixes
- change lobby server location
Another Earth: Gaming Grid Playtest update for 15 February 2024
Playtest Minor Update #1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
