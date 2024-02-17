The Unreal 5 upgrade is here! This update moves Tabletop Playground to Unreal Engine 5, future-proofing the game and improving the foundation for further development. While most of the changes are under the hood, you will also see lots of improvements and a couple of fixes to long-standing issues that weren't possible to resolve before:

• Apple Silicon support: The game now runs much better on recent Macs by natively supporting M1/M2/M3 chips

• The mod.io UI accessible from the main menu has been updated and is now available on Mac and Linux as well

• Allow hiding floor in non-3D maps: renamed "Lighting" in session options to "Environment", moved "Set Background" button to the environment dialog and added "Hide Floor" checkbox in the same dialog

• Improved physics stability in some situations like stacking thin objects such as cards

• The tablet browser version has been updated, improving support for some websites that didn't work with the older browser version

• Text boxes now support using the Tab key to move to the next text field

• Message and input boxes can now be closed by pressing enter

• Improved validation for phase name in turn settings

• Allow much brighter lights - use with caution!

• Allow double clicking a package when starting a new game to continue to map selection

• Show notifications when trying to draw or deal cards while no suitable card holders exist

• Change "Private" checkbox to "Hidden" when uploading a package to align with mod.io terminology

• Prevent users from setting custom package path to the directory of the built-in packages (because that would cause issues with built-in packages not being available by default)

• Allow loading autosaves when starting preview mode

Scripting

• Default to view aligned UI presentation for zoomed object with screen style presentation

• Added documentation for $uncaughtException

• Prevent adding too much data (more than 64kb) to an object using setSavedData

• Parts of the scripting API were not available for table scripts when starting a new game with an empty table

Fixes

• The mouse cursor on Linux could get an offset after the game lost focus

• Some custom tables were imported sideways

• Pressing Enter brought up chat in main menu

• Object library and notes windows changed their size on re-opening with UI scale larger than 100%

• Stored objects with required add-on packages didn't become valid immediately after the package was added

• Some Chinese characters were not displayed correctly

• Dice roll message for single dice did not correctly include the name of the rolled dice face after the last update

• No UI interaction was possible when blindfolded in VR