Though the Heavens Fall Playtest update for 15 February 2024

Patch Notes for v0.5

Patch Notes for v0.5

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Fixed an issue where Hatch's third skill caused a soft lock.
-Added the ability to open a specific character's equipment screen directly from pause menu by clicking on their profile.
-Added a new control system for the overworld, you can toggle the active control system in the settings menu.
-Not having discord open will no longer close the game.
-Added new environment details to help with the new camera controls.
-You can now left click on an item in the inventory to open up an inspection window for it.
-Small UI improvements.

This will be our final update before Early Access. Follow our Instagram for more details!

