Patch Notes for v0.5

-Fixed an issue where Hatch's third skill caused a soft lock.

-Added the ability to open a specific character's equipment screen directly from pause menu by clicking on their profile.

-Added a new control system for the overworld, you can toggle the active control system in the settings menu.

-Not having discord open will no longer close the game.

-Added new environment details to help with the new camera controls.

-You can now left click on an item in the inventory to open up an inspection window for it.

-Small UI improvements.

This will be our final update before Early Access. Follow our Instagram for more details!