 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Burrito Bear update for 15 February 2024

v1.0.07 - HOTFIXES - 2/15/2024

Share · View all patches · Build 13469630 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

v1.0.07 - HOTFIXES - 2/15/2024

Reduced the Shaders-To-Compile from 429 to 398!!!! (49 less than when the game launched)
Various other small fixes.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1941421 Depot 1941421
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link