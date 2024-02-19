- Reduced shake effect on the streak meter, it also maxes out at 300 instead of 100.
- Fixed an issue in Ciao Adios where the endpoint of the song had been moved.
Invector: Rhythm Galaxy update for 19 February 2024
Patch notes feb 19th
Patchnotes via Steam Community
