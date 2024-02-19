 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Invector: Rhythm Galaxy update for 19 February 2024

Patch notes feb 19th

Share · View all patches · Build 13469603 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Reduced shake effect on the streak meter, it also maxes out at 300 instead of 100.
  • Fixed an issue in Ciao Adios where the endpoint of the song had been moved.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2009451
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link