KAOS SurVival update for 15 February 2024

Update 9.1

Server restarted.
Much lighter server during the game.
Added more light to the lamp, created by the player.
Added AirDrop, 'item' purchased from the equipment vendor, in the safe zone, (AirDrop with a chance of bringing valuable 'items').
Safe zone is completely safe, the player does not suffer any damage.
Brighter days.
Added ground effect when it rains.
Haze reduction.
Fixed no bug showing other players.
Fix the pockets that were hidden when the player entered the server.

------------------pt------------------------
Atualização 9.1
Servidor reiniciado.
Servidor muito mais leve durante o jogo.
Adicionada mais luz, no candeeiro, criada pelo jogador.
Adicionado AirDrop, ‘item’ comprado no vendedor de equipamentos, na zona segura, (AirDrop com Hipótese de trazer ‘items’ valiosos).
Zona segura é totalmente segura, o jogador não sofre nenhum dano.
Dias mais claros.
Adicionado efeito no solo quando chove.
Redução da névoa.
Corrigido nenhum bug que mostrava outros jogadores.
Conserte nos bolsos que ficaram escondidos, quando o jogador entrava no servidor.

