Caves of Lore update for 15 February 2024

Minor QoL

Share · View all patches · Build 13469533 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

2/15/24
1.4.7.0

  • Bucklers can now be worn with bows and wo-handed weapons
  • Combat entries at the end of combat can now be scrolled through
  • Added some mouse-wheel scrolling options to a few places that didn't have it
  • Fixed some bugs

