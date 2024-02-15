2/15/24
1.4.7.0
- Bucklers can now be worn with bows and wo-handed weapons
- Combat entries at the end of combat can now be scrolled through
- Added some mouse-wheel scrolling options to a few places that didn't have it
- Fixed some bugs
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
2/15/24
1.4.7.0
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update