The game has been patched to improve the Japanese Translation.
News
The Japanese translation (which was unfortunately sub-par thanks to LocalizeDirect) has been improved thanks to the hard work of a new translator! Toyoch has changed many of the strings that are in the game. If you have any feedback about the new translation, please post in the #localization channel of the game's discord.
Changes
- Updated the Japanese translation with a ton of fixes from Toyoch (they have also been added to the Credits menu)
Changed files in this update