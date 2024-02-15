 Skip to content

Luck be a Landlord update for 15 February 2024

v1.2.14

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The game has been patched to improve the Japanese Translation.

News

The Japanese translation (which was unfortunately sub-par thanks to LocalizeDirect) has been improved thanks to the hard work of a new translator! Toyoch has changed many of the strings that are in the game. If you have any feedback about the new translation, please post in the #localization channel of the game's discord.

Changes

  • Updated the Japanese translation with a ton of fixes from Toyoch (they have also been added to the Credits menu)

