PATCH NOTES V1.0082

Here is a new content update to Tower Walker with enchant containers for rings, a new pet type with a special support ability and a new hidden room in the tower. We also added a new system for collecting special rare items outside inventory and shared stash. Enjoy!

Stay awhile and grind!

Here are the patch notes (1.0082.4708):

NEW CONTENT

Added new enchant container for rings

Added new pet type with combat support ability

Added new hidden room in the tower

Added new NPC with special quest

Added new mailbox system in the basecamp for special items (Extra storage of items outside inventory and shared stash. Only activated by auto when collecting a rare item and inventory/shared stash is full. This will make sure players can loot rare pets at all times and to prevent loss of special items gained from milestone rewards)

CLASSES

Necromancer can now "Summon: Skeleton" in combat

Fixed issue with Lich "Iceblock" not triggering correctly

Fixed issue with Druid "Barkskin" sometimes not clearing on death

Fixed issue with "Summon: Skeleton" hit chance not working correctly

ITEMS

Added new item "Enchant container (Rings)"

PETS

Added Plant (Pet Summon) - New pet type (Reward from NPC quest in tower)

Added 2 pets to "Pet Master shop " in basecamp

Tweaks to increase spell damage effect from Dragon (Pet Summon)

Tweaks to increase physical damage effect from Raptor (Pet Summon)

Looting rare pets with full inventory and stash sends item to mailbox system

Fixed issue with incorrect pet icons in shared stash

TOWER

Added hidden room in the "Goblin Halls" section

Added NPC "Goblin Elder Torsten"

Increased active effects UI slots in Tower

Tweaks to slightly increase "Rare Events" spawn

Fixed issue with effects UI icons not being shown

Boss quest text now correctly shows when slaying bosses in dungeons

Fixed minor issues with UI/UX in combat

CRAFTING

Added "Enchant container (Rings)" to crafting

Fixed issue with crafting equipment not working correctly

Minor tweaks to crafting experience gain

MISC

Increased active effects UI slots in Basecamp/Character

Basecamp/Character effects UI slighty smaller

Fixed issue with attunement for "Gardens of Riana" dungeon not visible in Tower UI when unlocked for current character

Updated item databases with new icons

Fixed issue with incorrect selling prices for No-grade weapons

Added some additional preparation work for "Frozen Northlands"

Added some preparation work for "Hunter/Beastmaster"

Added some preparation work for "Combat pets"

Savefiles from previous version are compatible

Thanks for your support!