PATCH NOTES V1.0082

Here is a new content update to Tower Walker with enchant containers for rings, a new pet type with a special support ability and a new hidden room in the tower. We also added a new system for collecting special rare items outside inventory and shared stash. Enjoy!
Stay awhile and grind!
Here are the patch notes (1.0082.4708):
NEW CONTENT
- Added new enchant container for rings
- Added new pet type with combat support ability
- Added new hidden room in the tower
- Added new NPC with special quest
- Added new mailbox system in the basecamp for special items (Extra storage of items outside inventory and shared stash. Only activated by auto when collecting a rare item and inventory/shared stash is full. This will make sure players can loot rare pets at all times and to prevent loss of special items gained from milestone rewards)
CLASSES
- Necromancer can now "Summon: Skeleton" in combat
- Fixed issue with Lich "Iceblock" not triggering correctly
- Fixed issue with Druid "Barkskin" sometimes not clearing on death
- Fixed issue with "Summon: Skeleton" hit chance not working correctly
ITEMS
- Added new item "Enchant container (Rings)"
PETS
- Added Plant (Pet Summon) - New pet type (Reward from NPC quest in tower)
- Added 2 pets to "Pet Master shop " in basecamp
- Tweaks to increase spell damage effect from Dragon (Pet Summon)
- Tweaks to increase physical damage effect from Raptor (Pet Summon)
- Looting rare pets with full inventory and stash sends item to mailbox system
- Fixed issue with incorrect pet icons in shared stash
TOWER
- Added hidden room in the "Goblin Halls" section
- Added NPC "Goblin Elder Torsten"
- Increased active effects UI slots in Tower
- Tweaks to slightly increase "Rare Events" spawn
- Fixed issue with effects UI icons not being shown
- Boss quest text now correctly shows when slaying bosses in dungeons
- Fixed minor issues with UI/UX in combat
CRAFTING
- Added "Enchant container (Rings)" to crafting
- Fixed issue with crafting equipment not working correctly
- Minor tweaks to crafting experience gain
MISC
- Increased active effects UI slots in Basecamp/Character
- Basecamp/Character effects UI slighty smaller
- Fixed issue with attunement for "Gardens of Riana" dungeon not visible in Tower UI when unlocked for current character
- Updated item databases with new icons
- Fixed issue with incorrect selling prices for No-grade weapons
- Added some additional preparation work for "Frozen Northlands"
- Added some preparation work for "Hunter/Beastmaster"
- Added some preparation work for "Combat pets"
- Savefiles from previous version are compatible
Changed files in this update