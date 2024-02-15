 Skip to content

Tower Walker update for 15 February 2024

PATCH NOTES V1.0082

Share · View all patches · Build 13469188 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Here is a new content update to Tower Walker with enchant containers for rings, a new pet type with a special support ability and a new hidden room in the tower. We also added a new system for collecting special rare items outside inventory and shared stash. Enjoy!

Stay awhile and grind!

Here are the patch notes (1.0082.4708):

NEW CONTENT

  • Added new enchant container for rings
  • Added new pet type with combat support ability
  • Added new hidden room in the tower
  • Added new NPC with special quest
  • Added new mailbox system in the basecamp for special items (Extra storage of items outside inventory and shared stash. Only activated by auto when collecting a rare item and inventory/shared stash is full. This will make sure players can loot rare pets at all times and to prevent loss of special items gained from milestone rewards)

CLASSES

  • Necromancer can now "Summon: Skeleton" in combat
  • Fixed issue with Lich "Iceblock" not triggering correctly
  • Fixed issue with Druid "Barkskin" sometimes not clearing on death
  • Fixed issue with "Summon: Skeleton" hit chance not working correctly

ITEMS

  • Added new item "Enchant container (Rings)"

PETS

  • Added Plant (Pet Summon) - New pet type (Reward from NPC quest in tower)
  • Added 2 pets to "Pet Master shop " in basecamp
  • Tweaks to increase spell damage effect from Dragon (Pet Summon)
  • Tweaks to increase physical damage effect from Raptor (Pet Summon)
  • Looting rare pets with full inventory and stash sends item to mailbox system
  • Fixed issue with incorrect pet icons in shared stash

TOWER

  • Added hidden room in the "Goblin Halls" section
  • Added NPC "Goblin Elder Torsten"
  • Increased active effects UI slots in Tower
  • Tweaks to slightly increase "Rare Events" spawn
  • Fixed issue with effects UI icons not being shown
  • Boss quest text now correctly shows when slaying bosses in dungeons
  • Fixed minor issues with UI/UX in combat

CRAFTING

  • Added "Enchant container (Rings)" to crafting
  • Fixed issue with crafting equipment not working correctly
  • Minor tweaks to crafting experience gain

MISC

  • Increased active effects UI slots in Basecamp/Character
  • Basecamp/Character effects UI slighty smaller
  • Fixed issue with attunement for "Gardens of Riana" dungeon not visible in Tower UI when unlocked for current character
  • Updated item databases with new icons
  • Fixed issue with incorrect selling prices for No-grade weapons
  • Added some additional preparation work for "Frozen Northlands"
  • Added some preparation work for "Hunter/Beastmaster"
  • Added some preparation work for "Combat pets"
  • Savefiles from previous version are compatible

Thanks for your support!

