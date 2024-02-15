Major Update 0.5.3.2

Hey everyone, it’s your friendly neighborhood indie game dev, Zhang Liang002 here!

Our free version of “Space Will: Prologue” has been out for three days now, and boy, the turnout has been mind-blowing! Way more than I ever expected. I’ve been swamped with your feedback and suggestions over the past few days, and after some serious grind, I’m stoked to roll out our first-ever update patch for the game. Here’s the lowdown on what’s new:

1.New Chips: Dense Data, Jet Retrace, Super Energy Gem, Time Reversal, Prism Sensor, Immobilizing Fog, Supply Upgrade, Entanglement, Friendship

2.New In-Game Achievements: Dabble·II, Collect·V, Collect·VI, Endurance·III, Laser Mastery, Light of Paradise, Shoulder to Shoulder, Ice and Snow World, Super Flame, Lightning Fast, Electromagnetic Storm, Freeze!, Magic Manipulation

3.New Crew Units: Immobilizing Cannon, Magic Cannon, Frost Cannon, Flame Cannon

4.New Cores: Angel, Thor, Lightning Wing

5.Shop System Enhancements: Increased the probability of initial crew selections appearing in the shop

6.Game Controller Optimization:

Added sensitivity settings for controllers, allowing separate adjustments for the left and right sticks

Fixed a bug where you couldn’t close the battle summary screen with the controller after a fight

Fixed a bug where you couldn’t select ‘Quit Game’ from the initial screen with the controller after unlocking the leaderboard

Fixed a bug where the leaderboard couldn’t be operated properly with the controller

Fixed a bug where the system settings couldn’t be operated properly with the controller

7.Leaderboard System Enhancements:

Expanded the display ranking from the top 100 to the top 1000

Added a “My Ranking” display in each leaderboard

Your own ranking will now be highlighted in green

Fixed a bug where the game could freeze while loading the leaderboard

8.Balanced some values for Chips, Crew Units, and Cores

9.Fixed a bug where the “Lock View Height” effect of chips was not working

And that’s just a taste of what’s in store with this update!

Stay tuned for more, and keep the feedback coming – you guys rock! 🚀🎮

Peace out, Zhang Liang002

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2639400/

Having your core destroyed can totally wreck your mood, so we’ve added this chip that lets you retry the current wave after a fail. Keep your spirits up!



This chip allows all gems to deal damage to enemies while they’re in flight. Watch your precious stones turn into deadly projectiles!



Tracking units are all the rage right now, and this one’s got it all: tracking, area damage, and a slow effect. It’s a triple threat!



Honestly, I didn’t expect so many people to play with game controllers. Some find it too fast, others too slow. That’s why we’ve added sensitivity settings for both the left and right sticks in the system settings. Controller users can now fine-tune their gameplay speed to their liking.



Pro tip: Move your mouse to the top-left corner to uncover the game’s hidden stats. It’s like finding secret treasure!



