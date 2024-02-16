Travel Through Nebulae in Beyond E23: Supernova Aftermath

Hello Universe Architects,

It’s been quite the galactic journey. We’ve seen the natural life cycle of stars, discovered nearly habitable exoplanets, and turned our eyes towards awe-inspiring nebulas.

Beyond E22: When Stars Die showed what happens when a small star fizzles out. But, what occurs when a massive star explodes? It’s time to discover in:

Beyond E23: Supernova Aftermath

The Ultimate Way to Stargaze

There’s no need to crack out that dusty, old telescope from the attic. Players can get up close and personal with dazzling generators you can now find in the Beyond Garden!

Get lost in the mists of two originally modeled nebulas: Crab and Carina .

and . Venture deep within to find their supernova cores: Crab Pulsar and Homunculus Nebula .

and . Wait… what’s that out in the distance?

Charting a Map to the Universe

A nebula is more than just a stunning cloud of gas. Learn fascinating information about supernova explosions (and how they’re different from massive star belches).

Collect eight new Enhancement Trait Cards.

Embark on a special Astronomy Mission to discover the dramatic Homunculus Nebula.

Seek the source of the X-rays radiating from Beyond.

Connect the Dots

The breadcrumbs have been placed. New in-game achievements and constellations are waiting to be found!

Two unique constellations have come into sight: Carina and Cygnus .

and . Unlock 10 brand new achievements in the Beyond.

Additional Features:

Small fixes in the Mesozoic Valley, including the Alpha Predator not appearing and fixes to the Archosaur and Archeopteryx audio.

Fixed issue with tutorials replaying in the Beyond.

Fixed issues with Asian fonts missing characters.

Small text fixes for localizations throughout the game.

Beyond E23: Supernova Aftermath is available to play now on Steam and will be available to all Android and iOS players by Monday, 02/19/2024 at 11:59 PM EST.

Our team is incredibly grateful to hear so much positive feedback about this episode from our beta testers. Thank you for your continued playtesting that helps us make each release the best it can be.

Before we sign off, there’s a big ticket item that we want to share with everyone. This month’s livestream is coming up! Tune in on our Twitch channel next Friday, February 23rd at 1:00 PM EST to get a behind the scenes look at recently released content, the first 2024 roadmap, and more. Lots of fun is in the works, so don’t miss it!

We hope this new episode will make you want to shoot for the stars. Until the next simulation upgrade, stay cellular!

~The Cells Team