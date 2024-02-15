 Skip to content

Star Explorers update for 15 February 2024

Testing Branch Updated to "Pre 6.0 alpha 0.0.9"

I have now overhauled the whole inventory system and added some other cool stuff. It will also require a new game if you want to play it.

New Inventory System

The old inventory items had a very confusing system and I revised the whole thing, so it will not be compatible with old saves games.

The menu and inventory graphics have all been spruced up to look more spacey, and I was able to add some nifty sound effects to these interactions. There is still work to do here, but inventory, quests and blueprints/crafting have all been improved.

Quest Panel

This has been updated to include some helpful information about where to find certain items

Bugs

During these updates I was able to discover and resolve a large number of bugs.

  • Items should retain their correct values when trading
  • A bug occurring when shooting the rocket launcher was fixed
  • The "Place All" and "Take All" buttons now appear correctly depending on the item type
  • UFO interior bug was causing staircase colliders to appear in the wrong place (these colliders are invisible so it's possible no one noticed it)

