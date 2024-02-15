Testing Branch Updated to "Pre 6.0 alpha 0.0.9"

I have now overhauled the whole inventory system and added some other cool stuff. It will also require a new game if you want to play it.
New Inventory System
The old inventory items had a very confusing system and I revised the whole thing, so it will not be compatible with old saves games.
Menu Update Underway
The menu and inventory graphics have all been spruced up to look more spacey, and I was able to add some nifty sound effects to these interactions. There is still work to do here, but inventory, quests and blueprints/crafting have all been improved.
Quest Panel
This has been updated to include some helpful information about where to find certain items
Bugs
During these updates I was able to discover and resolve a large number of bugs.
- Items should retain their correct values when trading
- A bug occurring when shooting the rocket launcher was fixed
- The "Place All" and "Take All" buttons now appear correctly depending on the item type
- UFO interior bug was causing staircase colliders to appear in the wrong place (these colliders are invisible so it's possible no one noticed it)
Changed depots in testing branch