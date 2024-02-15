Update: Piano & Name Changer

Today's update makes two small changes to how you - the player - can experience Tales from Zilmurik. The first (and most notable) is that all pianos around Eylin (except for the ones already in use) can be played with the keyboard's following keys: 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, - and +. Let your fingers fly and create your own world of music!

Secondly, the Party Change menu has been revamped to incorporate unequipping party members, displaying their base level and renaming. What this means is that - say you started playing years ago and regretted choosing a certain name for your least favorite recruit - you now have every chance under the sun to change your mind! What a relief, eh? You can also change the names of certain characters that already had preset names for maximum personalization!

Though maybe not all are as eager to change...