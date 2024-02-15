Update 0.2.15

Got a lot done this month so far, and wanted to put in a bonus update mid month.
- Added Day/Night cycle
- Map now shows user location - NOTE the mini map is still very much early state and will change to a better and more useful state soon
- Added a full inventory and build menu that can be accessed by pressing Tab button
- NOTE: Instructions for use are coming soon, but should be fairly intuitive using Mouse buttons
- Added three craftable items
- Axe can be crafted to chop down tall Birch trees
- Started a Game Menu that can be accessed by pressing Escape button
- Crafted items can be equipped using mouse buttons while in Inventory Menu or by utilizing keys 1-8 on keyboard when placed in the top row of the Inventory
Changed files in this update