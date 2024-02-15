 Skip to content

Werewolf Hunter X update for 15 February 2024

Update 0.2.15

Share · View all patches · Build 13468790 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Got a lot done this month so far, and wanted to put in a bonus update mid month.

  • Added Day/Night cycle
  • Map now shows user location - NOTE the mini map is still very much early state and will change to a better and more useful state soon
  • Added a full inventory and build menu that can be accessed by pressing Tab button
  • NOTE: Instructions for use are coming soon, but should be fairly intuitive using Mouse buttons
  • Added three craftable items
  • Axe can be crafted to chop down tall Birch trees
  • Started a Game Menu that can be accessed by pressing Escape button
  • Crafted items can be equipped using mouse buttons while in Inventory Menu or by utilizing keys 1-8 on keyboard when placed in the top row of the Inventory

 

