Trimurti Online update for 15 February 2024

February 16th, 2024 Update Details

February 16th, 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed an issue where you can learn another level of skill after respawning
  • Fixed an issue where Yaksa/Gandharva doesnt go into combat animation stance when using Mace & Shield
  • Fixed the quest [Collection] Big Canine from Mandara Bulletin Board
  • Updated the Quest Reward EXP for the quest "Krishuna's Lost Earring"
  • Limit the FPS to 60 frames in the intro, splash screen & Menus
  • Refinement stone recipes can now be sold to NPC
  • Added CC (Crowd Control) Immunity to the bosses
  • They cannot be stunned, sleep, frozen, slow, root or hold
  • Fixed an issue where you received damage after respawning
  • Dying from Traps or Monsters
  • Fixed an issue with NPC walker System where the NPC roams outside their designated area
  • Increased Max Movement speed of all players from 6 to 9
  • Fixed an issue where all monsters who agro will teleport to the player location
  • Monsters will now teleport on your location if you attack them from unreachable spots like in a cliff/tree stums/stones/behind walls etc...
  • Fixed an issue where (Warrior) Gatana does not properly knock back
  • Note: This skill has a chance to fail to apply the crowd control
  • Fixed an issue where the Smelting Window collapses when you click on it
  • Updated the Quest EXP reward from all Shambala Quests by 2% to 5%
  • Depending on the quest difficulty, it can go up to 10%
  • Fixed the Last 3 Main story quest of Shambala
  • A rare Necklace
  • Bishubakarman's Seal
  • Search for the Signs
  • Updated & Fixed various UI related issues
  • Note: UI is still a work in progress, some will look weird and unable to be dragged/moved
  • Fixed an issue where the Player HP/TP Widget will also increases its length if you have more than 6 buffs
  • The buff icons under the Player HP/TP Widget is now arranged in grid-like position
  • You can now re-take / re-select your god if during the "god selection" process you were interrupted
  • Example: When you get dc while selecting a god the selection UI will be present to you
  • Fixed an issue with floating loots in Mandara near Mlecchas spawns
  • Fixed an issue where during quest completion, the system does not check your available inventory slots
  • This leads to missing quest items as a result of the bug
  • Dungeon Bosses, Field Bosses & Libertine now counts as shared kill quests
  • Fixed an issue where Nagamudra Hima doesnt fight back
  • Fixed an issue where players will leave the party to gain full loot ownership
  • All loots from party is now OWNED by the party. If you leave the party, you cannot pick up the loot.
  • Fixed an issue with the amount of gold that is being divided by the number of party members even if you are very far
  • This means that when you are in a party but in different map or far from your party, you will earn the full gold reward when picking it up

KNOWN ISSUES

  • Being worked on - will be ready on next update
  • TP/HP Value inconsistency after each login
  • Monks loses the functionality to use abilities / skills, see description
  • There are unclickable slots in the inventory
  • Deva/Garuda Issue with attacking with range class where your character will move towards the target
  • Mlecchas attack speed is fast
  • Inventory is "full" even though you have available slots
  • (Assassin) Paraka skill is nullified by 1 hit from monsters
  • Some character dont receive /whisper messages
  • ROHATI has incorrect percentage heal
  • The PartyNameWidget overlaps with the "Party Command Widget" and you cannot click on it.

