February 16th, 2024 Update Details

- Fixed an issue where you can learn another level of skill after respawning
- Fixed an issue where Yaksa/Gandharva doesnt go into combat animation stance when using Mace & Shield
- Fixed the quest [Collection] Big Canine from Mandara Bulletin Board
- Updated the Quest Reward EXP for the quest "Krishuna's Lost Earring"
- Limit the FPS to 60 frames in the intro, splash screen & Menus
- Refinement stone recipes can now be sold to NPC
- Added CC (Crowd Control) Immunity to the bosses
- They cannot be stunned, sleep, frozen, slow, root or hold
- Fixed an issue where you received damage after respawning
- Dying from Traps or Monsters
- Fixed an issue with NPC walker System where the NPC roams outside their designated area
- Increased Max Movement speed of all players from 6 to 9
- Fixed an issue where all monsters who agro will teleport to the player location
- Monsters will now teleport on your location if you attack them from unreachable spots like in a cliff/tree stums/stones/behind walls etc...
- Fixed an issue where (Warrior) Gatana does not properly knock back
- Note: This skill has a chance to fail to apply the crowd control
- Fixed an issue where the Smelting Window collapses when you click on it
- Updated the Quest EXP reward from all Shambala Quests by 2% to 5%
- Depending on the quest difficulty, it can go up to 10%
- Fixed the Last 3 Main story quest of Shambala
- A rare Necklace
- Bishubakarman's Seal
- Search for the Signs
- Updated & Fixed various UI related issues
- Note: UI is still a work in progress, some will look weird and unable to be dragged/moved
- Fixed an issue where the Player HP/TP Widget will also increases its length if you have more than 6 buffs
- The buff icons under the Player HP/TP Widget is now arranged in grid-like position
- You can now re-take / re-select your god if during the "god selection" process you were interrupted
- Example: When you get dc while selecting a god the selection UI will be present to you
- Fixed an issue with floating loots in Mandara near Mlecchas spawns
- Fixed an issue where during quest completion, the system does not check your available inventory slots
- This leads to missing quest items as a result of the bug
- Dungeon Bosses, Field Bosses & Libertine now counts as shared kill quests
- Fixed an issue where Nagamudra Hima doesnt fight back
- Fixed an issue where players will leave the party to gain full loot ownership
- All loots from party is now OWNED by the party. If you leave the party, you cannot pick up the loot.
- Fixed an issue with the amount of gold that is being divided by the number of party members even if you are very far
- This means that when you are in a party but in different map or far from your party, you will earn the full gold reward when picking it up
KNOWN ISSUES
- Being worked on - will be ready on next update
- TP/HP Value inconsistency after each login
- Monks loses the functionality to use abilities / skills, see description
- There are unclickable slots in the inventory
- Deva/Garuda Issue with attacking with range class where your character will move towards the target
- Mlecchas attack speed is fast
- Inventory is "full" even though you have available slots
- (Assassin) Paraka skill is nullified by 1 hit from monsters
- Some character dont receive /whisper messages
- ROHATI has incorrect percentage heal
- The PartyNameWidget overlaps with the "Party Command Widget" and you cannot click on it.
Changed files in this update