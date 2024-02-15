- Bird migration model added (WIP)
- Hex grid status remains after exiting Base Screen
- Vehicles repaired in the field now get movement points replenished (provided it has not moved in the turn)
Angola '86 update for 15 February 2024
V 094h Birds and things
