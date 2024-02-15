 Skip to content

Angola '86 update for 15 February 2024

V 094h Birds and things

Build 13468694

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Bird migration model added (WIP)
  • Hex grid status remains after exiting Base Screen
  • Vehicles repaired in the field now get movement points replenished (provided it has not moved in the turn)

