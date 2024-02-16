 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Inquisitor update for 16 February 2024

The Inquisitor - Hotfix

Share · View all patches · Build 13468649 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The Inquisitor - Hotfix

Inquisitors,

We have just released a hotfix on Steam, Epic Games Store and PlayStation 5, that addresses some crashes, an issue when speaking with the cardinal in the catherdral and an issue that could cause the playerplayers to get stuck when interacting with a specific fast travel entrance. Microsoft Store and Xbox Series X|S will follow.

Please find the full changelog below.

Fixes:

Crashes
  • Fixed an issue which caused random crashes (especially on PlayStation 5).
  • Fixed an issue which caused the title game to crash while visiting the library.
  • Fixed an issue which caused crashes in the Unworld.
Gameplay
  • Fixed an issue which prevented further dialogue options when speaking with the Cardinal in the cathedral.
  • Fixed an issue which caused the player to get stuck when interacting with the Fast Travel entrance in the cathedral district.
Achievements
  • [German] Fixed the description of the achievement “‘Tis but dust, scamp”. (The old decription mentioned that you need to complete the sixth Unworld. In this case, it should have been the seventh Unworld.)

Changed files in this update

Depot 1880471
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link