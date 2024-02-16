The Inquisitor - Hotfix

Inquisitors,

We have just released a hotfix on Steam, Epic Games Store and PlayStation 5, that addresses some crashes, an issue when speaking with the cardinal in the catherdral and an issue that could cause the playerplayers to get stuck when interacting with a specific fast travel entrance. Microsoft Store and Xbox Series X|S will follow.

Please find the full changelog below.

Fixes:

Crashes

Fixed an issue which caused random crashes (especially on PlayStation 5).

Fixed an issue which caused the title game to crash while visiting the library.

Fixed an issue which caused crashes in the Unworld.

Gameplay

Fixed an issue which prevented further dialogue options when speaking with the Cardinal in the cathedral.

Fixed an issue which caused the player to get stuck when interacting with the Fast Travel entrance in the cathedral district.

Achievements