Unsung Ballads Playtest update for 16 February 2024

Change notes for Feb 16 Playtest Update

Feb 16 Playtest Update

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Complete list of changes:

  • added a "Randomize All" button on the character creation screen; you can still use randomize on the individual character parts too;
  • fixed a visual glitch in the turn order display in combat
  • fixed flickering of the cards popup in character details->training
  • fixed popups and tooltips not displaying over the right element, or staying open when they shouldn't
  • disabled target framerate as it was causing a tearing effect on certain animations; we'll have it as a graphics setting in the future as currently it's impacting CPU usage negatively

