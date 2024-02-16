Change notes for Feb 16 Playtest Update

Complete list of changes:
- added a "Randomize All" button on the character creation screen; you can still use randomize on the individual character parts too;
- fixed a visual glitch in the turn order display in combat
- fixed flickering of the cards popup in character details->training
- fixed popups and tooltips not displaying over the right element, or staying open when they shouldn't
- disabled target framerate as it was causing a tearing effect on certain animations; we'll have it as a graphics setting in the future as currently it's impacting CPU usage negatively
Changed files in this update