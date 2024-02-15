- Add in-game version checking system. Player will receive notification on start about new game version
- Contracts. Improved contracts generation stability
- Fixed loading tanks design parts in Design/Engineering/Production/Warehouse when player switch tanks quickly
- Fixed loading saves after game stopped or reloaded
- Fixed incorrect loading view behavior. Player could load non existing save
- Fixed. Corrupted contracts with negative tanks quantity
- Fixed. Financial reports system raises exceptions randomly in the end of game month
Arms Trade Tycoon Tanks update for 15 February 2024
Patch 1.1.0.4 - Quick fixes
