Arms Trade Tycoon Tanks update for 15 February 2024

Patch 1.1.0.4 - Quick fixes

Patch 1.1.0.4 - Quick fixes

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Add in-game version checking system. Player will receive notification on start about new game version
  • Contracts. Improved contracts generation stability
  • Fixed loading tanks design parts in Design/Engineering/Production/Warehouse when player switch tanks quickly
  • Fixed loading saves after game stopped or reloaded
  • Fixed incorrect loading view behavior. Player could load non existing save
  • Fixed. Corrupted contracts with negative tanks quantity
  • Fixed. Financial reports system raises exceptions randomly in the end of game month

