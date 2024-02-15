-The game is no longer paused when switched to another application(alt+tab), this is to prevent certain in game logic from being interrupted
-Attempted to resolve the issue of being stuck on the level up UI, if this issue persists please let us know, we are actively looking into this
SVSV Playtest update for 15 February 2024
Feb 15th, 2024 Update
-The game is no longer paused when switched to another application(alt+tab), this is to prevent certain in game logic from being interrupted
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update