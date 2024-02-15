 Skip to content

SVSV Playtest update for 15 February 2024

Feb 15th, 2024 Update

Feb 15th, 2024 Update

-The game is no longer paused when switched to another application(alt+tab), this is to prevent certain in game logic from being interrupted
-Attempted to resolve the issue of being stuck on the level up UI, if this issue persists please let us know, we are actively looking into this

