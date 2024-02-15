 Skip to content

Goblin and Coins II update for 15 February 2024

Update 1.2.7

Build 13468525

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a minor bug related to the game ending ([spoiler]pre-boss coin count[/spoiler])
  • Added two additional bean soup cauldrons to the Dark mines level, that are only available to the players who don't have the double jump unlocked yet

