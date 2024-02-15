- Fixed a minor bug related to the game ending ([spoiler]pre-boss coin count[/spoiler])
- Added two additional bean soup cauldrons to the Dark mines level, that are only available to the players who don't have the double jump unlocked yet
Update 1.2.7
Patchnotes via Steam Community
