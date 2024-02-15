 Skip to content

星际意志 Playtest update for 15 February 2024

Update Version 0.5.3.1

Update Version 0.5.3.1

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. New core added: Thor and Lightning Wings
  2. Newly added units: Fixed Cannon, Magic Cannon, Frost Cannon, Flame Cannon
  3. New achievements: Ice and Snow, Super Flame, Electric Firestone, Electromagnetic Storm, Don't Move, Magic Control
  4. Ranking optimization: Display the ranking from the top 100 to the top 1000
  5. Leaderboard loading optimization: Fixed a bug where the game may get stuck and unable to operate when loading the leaderboard
  6. Fix a bug where the controller cannot operate the system settings properly
  7. Fix the bug where the "lock field of view height" effect of the chip is invalid
  8. Increase the sensitivity setting of the handle, which can be set separately for the sensitivity of the left and right joystick

